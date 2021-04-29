Shivangi Joshi is currently all over the television world. The beauty is currently a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her character witnessed major changes. She is now playing Sirat and the show will soon witness her marriage to Mohsin Khan aka Kartik. Amidst it all, we’re revisiting her first ever shoot and below are all the details you need to know.

The actress made her debut in 2013 with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She’s been a part of many celebrated shows like Beintihaa, Begusarai and others ever since. But she earned recognition with her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Did you know? Shivangi Joshi earned a massive sum of Rs 10,000 as her first-ever paycheck? It was for an ad shoot and the actress was overwhelmed with the sum. Such that she felt she was the richest person in the world.

Shivangi Joshi herself revealed it in an interview back in 2019. “It was for an ad film and the amount was Rs 10,000. I was like oh my god! I earned 10k, I was so happy. I was feeling like I’m the richest person in the world,” she told India Forums.

During the conversation, Shivangi even revealed that her first-ever job was painting classes. She shared, “When I was in Dehradun, I was a very good kid, I didn’t even like to travel anywhere during the summer vacations. I paint really well, so I started painting classes at home. I was also very young, and all the neighbours sent their kids. I charged Rs 100 per kid. I even taught dance during the same time span. I think I used to charge Rs 50 or 100 per song.”

