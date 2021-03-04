Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows of Star Plus. Those who have been following this show must surely be a fan of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s Jodi, which is lovingly called Kaira by their fans. Well, these two had given their fans another reason to rejoice when they turned into a real-life couple from a reel life couple. But, unlike their show, these two did not have a happy ending in real life and ended up breaking up with each other. Despite that, they did not let the shooting hamper but did you know they could no longer share their Vanity Vans after that?

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. Shivangi and Mohsin continued to shoot for the show without creating any trouble for the makers, but they demanded separate vanity vans.

Advertisement

According to reports in SpotboyE, things got a bit awkward between Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan after the breakup. This is why the production has assigned separate vanity vans to the ex-couple who used to share their vans earlier.

“Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi shared a vanity van, which had two sections- one was smaller than the other. When they were together, Mohsin had himself suggested that he doesn’t mind alternating the sides with Shivangi, yet a lot of times, it was the actress who got the bigger section. Mohsin never said anything at that time,” a source from the set informed the portal.

However, one fine day after their breakup, Mohsin requested that he should be given the bigger section as he can’t always compromise. “We were shooting outdoor a few days back, and Mohsin insisted that the bigger section should be given to him and if it’s not possible, he would like to shoot without makeup,” added the source.

Well, when the portal contacted Mohsin Khan, he had a different story to tell. Here’s what he claimed, “We were shooting for a fight sequence in which we had to get into the mud. So, the vanity van section which I was provided with didn’t have a bathroom where I could take a shower, and it was on the other side of the van. That’s why I asked the production to allot me the portion with a bathing area. I have never demanded a single door vanity van. In fact, today also, I am sharing a vanity with Shivangi. All I can say is somebody is trying to divert attention from our hard work and prove us unprofessional.”

Now we are glad that they still continue to rule our hearts with their crackling chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show To Shift To Digital Screens With Upcoming Season? Kiku Sharda Breaks Silence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube