Copying foreign movies is not a new concept in Bollywood. It has been happening for a long time now and is really irritating for cinema lovers. And things get even more annoying when the makers go way too far in taking inspiration and copy even the posters of other films. The latest Hindi film in the league is Heropanti 2.

The release date of the upcoming Tiger Shroff starrer was announced today along with a new poster. The birthday boy himself took to Twitter and shared the update with his fans. He wrote, “My first love is back action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas”

My first love is back ❤️ action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas 🥳❤️#SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2@khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/g9JyMNzhiM — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 2, 2021

As soon as he shared the poster, netizens were quick to find that it was copied from the 2015 Hollywood film Hitman: Agent 47’s one. Memes about the same also started doing rounds soon. Have a look:

Earlier too, Heropanti 2 posters have taken inspiration from John Wick and netizens were quick to point out.

Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will direct the film. He has earlier directed Tiger Shroff in films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Heropanti, released in 2014, marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon. Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced the film, will also produce the sequel.

Meanwhile, the Heropanti stars Tiger and Kriti will also be seen together in the upcoming thriller Ganapath. The actress was confirmed as the lead opposite Tiger Shroff in Feb.

Tiger announced on Instagram: “Khatam hua intezaar @kritisanon. Super excited to work with this bundle of talent again #Ganapath.”

A motion poster introduces Kriti in an electrifying avatar as Jassi. Sharing the poster, Kriti wrote on Instagram: “Meet JASSI !! Super Duper Excited for this one!! Teaming up once again with my very special @tigerjackieshroff! Can’t wait for the shoot to begin! Lets KILL it!”

Talking about the Vikas Bahl directorial, Kriti said: “I’m thrilled to reunite with Tiger after about seven years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me.”

She added: “I’ve been wanting to explore the genre of action since a while now and I’m super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment! Jackky is a very passionate producer and I’m glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character.”

