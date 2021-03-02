Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik started off their friendship on a great note inside Bigg Boss 14 house. But soon things turned sour for both the television beauties and from friends they became frenemies. We see their fan clubs often get into a war of words with each other and hence, the Naagin actress took to her Twitter and expressed her views on the same.

Rubina and Jasmin have fondly spoken about each other ever since the Shakti actress won the reality show.

Jasmin Bhasin took to her Twitter account and wrote, “I know that all my fans love me madly and everyday of mine is filled with happiness and positivity, my bigg boss journey is over and it was incredible because of your love. Now I want you all to let go of all the negativity and ignore and avoid what doesn’t spread happiness.” Rubina Dilaik’s fans were quick to understand the context of Naagin actresses’ tweet.

Jasmin Bhasin continued, “Letting go won’t mean that you guys stopped caring. Till we don’t let go, we can’t forgive the situation. Till the situation is not over, we cannot move forward. And moving forward and flying high is what we need to do, guys let’s give up what weighs us down and fly fly”.

Take a look:

All’s well that ends well. Isn’t it?

After Rubina Dilaik won the title of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was one of the first people to congratulate her on the stage and in a conversation with SpotboyE, the Shakti actress saidl, “I remember when I was on stage and everybody came to congratulate me she also came. In one of my interviews, I was asked if Jasmin called you to congratulate. So, I replied to them saying ‘phone karke congratulate nahi kiya’ and that’s what I meant. Stage pe jab vo aayi thi to jaise sabne gale lagkar congratulate kiya to usne bhi kiya. Phone karke wish nahi kiya tha (She came on the stage. Like everyone else, she also congratulated me y hugging me. She didn’t call and wish me).”

In fact, Rubina also wished Jasmin’s boyfriend Aly Goni on his birthday and said, “On Aly’s birthday, I called him and we chatted. So, Aly for that matter has maintained that relationship and I am very happy.”

That’s sweet.

What are your thoughts on Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin’s friendship bond? Tell us in the comments below.

