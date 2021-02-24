Bigg Boss 14 has concluded, but the talks about it are still in full swing. From what happened during the 5 months to the friendships formed in the house and now what the contestants are doing, we are interested in knowing everything. Team Koimoi caught up with the show’s second runners-up, Nikki Tamboli, today and spoke about many things.

During our conversation, the actress spoke about life post-Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik, working in the kitchen and lots more. Read everything her below.

While saying that she is happy to have been announced as the second runners-up, Nikki Tamboli revealed she is thrilled that Rubina Dilaik won the game. We asked her what she had been up to since leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house, and let us tell you it isn’t something you would want to do after living 5 months with strangers and under 24×7 surveillance.

Nikki Tamboli told us that the last couple of days have been busy working and answering phone calls. She said, “Kaam hi kar rahi hu. Itne phone calls aa rahe hai relatives ke, unhe milna bhi hai. Aur kaam has started, toh kaam ke din bhar calls aate hai. Lekin woh maza nahi hai joh subey utne ka maza hota tha Bigg Boss ke ghar mein. Woh maza missing hai. (I’m busy with work. There are calls coming in from relatives to meet them as well as work related. But there is no much fun like what we had in the Bigg Boss house. The fun is missing.)”

When asked what other she misses about the Bigg Boss 14 house, Nikki Tamboli said, “Bigg Boss ka awaaz miss karte hai. Joh chugliya hoti thi logo ke saath. Woh joh hum sab ko ekhata karke chugliya karte the, haste the, mazak karte the, duphar ko khana khate the, banate the – who sab miss karti hu. (Bigg Boss’voice. As well as the gossiping and more. I’m missing it all.)”

When asked if she is stepping inside the kitchen to make anything special, she immediately answered negatively. Nikki said, “No. Jab se aayi coffee hi bana rahi hu (laugh). (Since my return I’m only making coffee.)”

Talking about Rubina Dilaik making her the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli said, “Woh definitely expected tha. Bahut khushi hui thi, matlab humare aisi thoda hota hai ki alliance nahi bane the humari, nahi hum ek dusre ke saath yeh bactcheet jarte the ki aap muje bachaoge. Woh toh ek common understanding thi. Toh bahut khush hui thi. Bahut zyada khushi thi. (It was expected. I was extremely happy. We didn’t have an alliance or anything where we would discuss saving each other. It was our understanding. So, I was happy.)”

Check out the entire conversation here:

