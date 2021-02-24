Bigg Boss 14 witnessed its grand finale last Sunday. Salman Khan made the big announcement at midnight and declared Rubina Dilaik as the ultimate winner. Rahul Vaidya turned out to be the runner up while Nikki Tamboli was the 2nd runner up. But aren’t you curious to know what these and the remaining contestants are up to these days? Scroll below for all the details.

From Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik to Abhinav Shukla, check out what Bigg Boss 14 contestants are doing after coming out of the house:

Rubina Dilaik

Well, she’s been creating a lot of noise ever since her big win! But that’s not it, she’s also been spending a lot of time celebrating her victory with close family and friends. Initially, she witnessed a grand welcome back home. The actress was then seen partying with best friend Srishty Rode, husband Abhinav Shukla and others!

Abhinav Shukla

It is very well known that Bigg Boss 14 could turn into a game-changer for many contestants. The same seems to be the scenario with Abhinav Shukla, who’s already back on sets. The actor took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek to fans as he wrote, “I live to be in front of the camera and love to be behind it as well ! #shoot #shootday #abhinavshukla”

Nikki Tamboli

For Nikki, she’s still living the fame and success! Plus she’s reminiscing her time in Bigg Boss already. The actress recently posted a picture with a coffee mug from the house and mentioned she’s missing the chit chats. Reportedly, Tamboli is also planning to watch all the episodes of BB14. Apart from that, she will be seen giving a lot of interviews these days.

Arshi Khan

Soon after the eviction, Arshi Khan decided to pamper herself with a mini-vacay. The Bigg Boss 14 challenger went to Goa and enjoyed a leisure trip. She also shared glimpses of the same on her Instagram profile. Interestingly, the pictures featured her adorable BB toy ‘Sheru.’

Aly Goni

Aly Goni is already ready to take the next step of his life with Jasmin Bhasin. The couple is planning to tie the knot soon after finding love in each other inside the house. Paps witnessed them at the airport as Goni took Jasmin to meet his folks in Jammu.

Rahul Vaidya

Oh well, as expected, Rahul has been spending a lot of time with the love of his life, Disha Parmar. The singer even was spotted taking blessings at Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai.

Shardul Pandit

The main reason why Shardul entered Bigg Boss 14 was the financial crunch. He finally may have found a solution as he has been roped in for a show by Radio Mirchi called ‘The Shaana Shardul Show’

