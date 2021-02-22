After spending 20 weeks along with the Bigg Boss 14 contestants, we were presented with the show’s winner early this morning. One of the top contestant, who many were rooting to take home the prize, Nikki Tamboli, was announced the second runners-up.

Advertisement

Team Koimoi caught up with the beauty and asked her about her Bigg Boss 14 house journey. While on it, we even spoke to her about being termed an arrogant personality by host Salman Khan and her co-contestants. Read on to know what her answers were.

Advertisement

Talking about her Bigg Boss 14 journey, Nikki Tamboli said, “Meri journey badi magical rahi hai. Ups aur downs abhut hua hai. Par mai khush hu apne journey se, bahut seekne ko mila. Apne aap ko ubhar ke bahar lane ka jo alag hi yeh hai – yeh dekha nahi tha apna aisa roop. (My journey was nothing short of magical. There were ups and downs but I’m happy with it, I learnt a lot. I saw my potential.)”

Continuing further, Nikki Tamboli said, “Ghar mai hum itne logo ke saath nahi rehta hai, yaha ghar mai aap 10-15 logo ke sath ek saath band ho jate ho toh apne points rekhne zaroori ho jate hai aur kabhi ghussa ho jata hai, kahi pyaar ho jata hai, kabhi attitude problem ho jati hai, aap adjust nahi kar pate ho, toh waha, uss mahol mai aap kaise bartav karoge who muje pata nahi tha aur Bigg Boss ne muje sikha diya. Mera asli vyaktitva nichod diya. Bahar aa gaya mera asli vyaktitva. Bahut khus nasseb samajti hu mai apne aap ko ki mai top 3 main paunchi hu. I’m very grateful. (Living with 10-15 people, there were bound to be arguments, fights, love blooming as well as attitude problems. It’s not easy to adjust with so many people and I didn’t know how to behave in such a situation but Bigg Boss taught me that. It successfully brought forth my personality. I feel privileged to have been in the top 3.)”

When asked if she fears being perceived as an arrogant person in the real world following Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan and co-contestants calling her so, Nikki Tamboli said, “Nahi. Not at all. Yaar, Bigg Boss ka ghar hi aisa hai ki aap 10-15 logo ke saath ek saath rahoge toh tu-tu main-main hoga hi. Hum log yaga rishtey banana thodi aaye hai! Sab ke point of view rehte hai. Sabke alag alag opinions rehte hai – toh kabhi koi sahi hota hai, kabhi koi galat hota hai. Joh galat hota hai, who apna pask rahta hai, kahbi kahbi ucchi awaz main baat kar leta hai. Aur kyuki mai sabse choti thi, who hamesha possible nahi hua ki mai ‘aap aap’ se baat karu, kabhi aaka kho bheto ho toh ‘tu’ mai aa jata hai. Basah ho jati, isliye woh batameezi kahi gayi. Par no, muje nahi lagta mai zyada batameez hu. Agar batameez mai hoti toh mere rishtey kisi se nahi bante. Lekin kissi na kissi se bane hai na. (Living with 10-15 people, argument happening is not surprising. We aren’t here to make relationships. Everyone has their own point of view and they will put forth it. And given that I was the youngest, my arguments were given the labels of arrogance and rudeness. If I was actually rude I wouldn’t have formed relationships with anyone, but I did make some.)”

Talking about the first thing she is doing as soon as she gets home, Nikki Tamboli said she would be spending it by locking herself in a room with her pets. Elaborating on it, she said, “Unke saath jaa ke soungi.(I’m going to cuddle and sleep with them.)”

Check out our entire conversation with Nikki Tamboli here:

For more such exclusive content, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta Celebrates As Rubina Dilaik Wins Bigg Boss 14, Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube