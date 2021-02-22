Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is special for fans because of numerous reasons. The show has been lighting up their faces for over 13 years now. If that’s not enough, their favourite actors starting from Dilip Joshi to Palak Sidhwani are all on social media sharing regular updates. Bigg Boss 14 grand finale buzz was all over yesterday and actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer was smitten with it too! Read on for all the details.

Last night, Bigg Boss 14 finally witnessed the announcement of its winner. The Top 3 contestants in the run were Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. As expected by many, it was Rubina who lifted the trophy.

Many celebrities including Rashami Desai, Kamya Punjabi, Srishty Rode amongst others had been rooting for Rubina Dilaik as well. Along with them, Munmun Dutta was supporting the Shakti actress too. Taking to her Twitter handle, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress had already posted, “Want Rubina to win #BiggBoss14Finale”

Munmun Dutta seemed to be at Gurmeet Choudhary’s birthday celebration last night. The actress shared a video on her Instagram story where she and her friends were celebrating as Salman Khan announced Rubina Dilaik as the Bigg Boss 14 winner.

“Well deserved win by #RubinaDilaik. Well played #RahulVaidya, #NikkiTamboli and #AlyGoni. #BiggBoss14Finale,” Munmun captioned her post.

Check out the video below:

Many wouldn’t know but Munmun Dutta was regularly following Bigg Boss 14. The actress had multiple times expressed her views on the housemates.

It was back in October when our Babita Iyer revealed her two favourites in the house. She tweeted, “To date my favourites have been Pavitra and Rubina in this show. Both these girls are strong, sorted, and entertaining in their own way. Rest keep changing every day or every week.”

She also called out people who get judgemental towards other watching Bigg Boss 14. “To people who don’t watch BB, what is this judgemental attitude ? Holier than thou attitude ? Y do u think you’re better than people who watches it ? You don’t watch that’s ur choice .. I and others watch that’s our choice . Dont portray urself great here . It’s laughable . #BB14,” Munmun Dutta had written.

