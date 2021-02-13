There is not one but multiple reasons why people love Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The jokes, the characters and the situations they find themselves in never fail to make the families laugh. One of the many other things that catch everyone’s attention in the show is the unique dressing sense of Jethalal (Dilip Joshi).

Dilip Joshi as Jethalal is always seen wearing shirts with very different kinds of designs. And he has been doing it consistently since the start of the sho. But do you know who designs the shirts Jethalal wears?

Jithu Bhai Lakhani of Mumbai is the man behind all those quirky and eye-catching shirts for the past 13 years. Talking to Daily Bhaskar about the same, he said that he has been designing Jethalal’s shirts ever since the start of the show. He added that whenever there’s a new segment in the show, there need to be special arrangements for that. According to him, it takes around 3 hours to design a special shirt and then almost 2 hours to create it.

Jitu Bhai also shared that he feels motivated to do better work by the appreciation he gets from Dilip Joshi and producer Asit Modi for creating the shirts.

Further adding the details about the operations, Jithu Bhai shared that while he handles the work regarding designs, his younger brother handles the work of brand promotions. He also opened up about how people come to them asking about Jethalal style shirts.

Meanwhile, earlier in January, it was revealed that Jethalal is the most popular fictional character on TV. Ormax Media carried out research related to the Indian television world. Titled Ormax Characters India Loves (Hindi), the media consulting firm made a list of top 5 Most Popular Fiction Characters.

As per Ormax Media’s tweet, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jethalal is at the top spot. Dilip Joshi’s iconic portrayal has been on the throne for the last 30 months. The 2nd spot was held by Rupali Ganguly‘s titular character of Anupamaa. Shraddha Arya‘s Preeta from Kundali Bhagya was in 3rd position.

