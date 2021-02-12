We all know that Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma share a great bond off-screen. Both of them are two of the most loved faces of Indian Television, and it would be great to see them romancing each other once again, Isn’t it? These two were last seen sharing the screen space together in Ishq Mein Marjawan, and fans loved it. Well, they are back for yet another project, and they are already winning hearts with their cute banters on social media.

Nia and Arjun are in Himachal Pradesh for a project, and the actor took the opportunity to share a beautiful image with his co-star but with an interesting twist. Keep reading further.

As seen in the picture, Nia Sharma is resting her head with her eyes closed on Arjun Bijlani’s shoulder, who is looking towards a direction as they pose for the camera. The photograph is lovely, but the twist is in the actor’s hilarious caption. He wrote, “So mat ja bahut shoot karna hai .. between us @niasharma90”

Check out the picture ft Nia Sharma & Arjun Bijlani below:

Nia Sharma has also shared a set of some captivating pictures with Arjun Bijlani on her Instagram account. Posting the pictures, she wrote, “Because Us @arjunbijlani” Check it out:

It seems like the Arjun and Nia are enjoying their shoot time in Himachal, and the funny videos they have been sharing on their Instagram stories are proof.

Both Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani share great chemistry and friendship since quite a few years now. They have also been spotted hanging out and spending time together at various instances. Now the couple will be seen romancing each other in an upcoming music video.

Well, we know that fans cannot wait to see this gorgeous looking couple share the screen-space yet again. Are we right or are we right?

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma was last seen as Prerna in Ghum Hain Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. Apart from which she recently completed the shoot for a web series alongside Ravi Dubey. On the other hand, Arjun was seen hosting dance reality show Dance Deewane and as a guest in a few other reality shows.

