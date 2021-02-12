Shaheer Sheikh has gained unprecedented fame over the years. The actor was last seen in Zee5 web series Paurashpur. But as far as the Television screens are concerned, it’s been a while that fans have witnessed his favourite! Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was the last show and fans certainly can’t wait to know what’s next on the cards.

We’ve previously seen Shaheer share the screen space with Erica Fernandes and Rhea Sharma. Well, both the jodis were hit pairs and talk of the town for quite a long time. In fact, the sizzling chemistry with Erica even sparked dating rumours!

Now, as per recent reports, Ekta Kapoor is coming up with a new show and has approached Shaheer Sheikh for the same. The Balaji Telefilms show might witness Shaheer opposite Ishq Subhan Allah actress Eisha Singh. Yes, you heard that right!

Given the fact that Shaheer Sheikh and Eisha Singh have never worked together, it will definitely be an exciting match to witness. And that’s exactly what Ekta Kapoor wants – a fresh pairing. There remains no official confirmation on whether the actors have given their nods.

It is rumoured that the new Ekta Kapoor show will go live on Zee TV. It revolves around a doctor (Shaheer) and a simple girl from village (Eisha) cross paths and fall for each other. Another romantic tale for the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor is surely going to leave fans elated!

Meanwhile, Shaheer is currently enjoying his personal life. The actor recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. Ever since the marriage, the couple has been travelling to places together and giving us true relationship goals!

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor have planned a traditional wedding for Summer 2021.

