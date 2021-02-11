Earlier this week, ZEE5 released the much-awaited trailer of Jamai 2.0 Season 2 and it has created a huge buzz across the internet. The fans cannot stop raving about Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma’s chemistry.

Fans and celebrities alike are all praises for its fast paced narrative and engaging storyline that is much more than just romance between #SidNi this time around. Revenge will take centre stage in the second season.

Bollywood took to social media to express just how much they loved the trailer, here’s what the celebs are saying:

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “You look, great bro! HERE IT IS THE TRAILER FOR #jamai2point0season2 @ravidubay2312”

Siddharth P Malhotra shared the trailer and said, “All the best to the hero and heroine of this series..one is a brother @ravidubay2312 one a sister to me @niasharma90 both looking stunning..your pair is always electrifying 🤗🤗 all the best for the series @chintzykaur @zee5premium #jaimairaja”

Shobhita Sinha shared the trailer writing, “And here goes trailer of My favorite actor @ravidubey2312”

Karan Wahi wrote, “All the best guys @ravidubey2312 @niasharma90”

Ridhi Dogra said, “Meanwhile! SLAYING AS USUAL. @ravidubey2312 @niasharma90 @chintzkaur @ZEE5PREMIUM BESTESSSTTTTT WISHES FOR THIS ONE 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩”



Rithvik Dhanjani wrote, “ALL THE BEST YOU GUYS!! @NIASHARMA90 @RAVIDUBAY2312”

Suresh Mukund added, “@RAVIDUBEY2312 🔥😍”

Zoya Afroz shared the trailer writing, “FULL POWER @RAVIDUBEY2312 Sooo good💫 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

Jamai 2.0 Season 2 will feature original leads Ravi Dubey as Sidharth & Nia Sharma as Roshni. It also sees Achint Kaur as DD in a pivotal role along with Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee. Directed by Aarambhh M Singh, the second season will put relationships to a test of a lifetime with romance taking centre stage.

The show premieres 26th February on ZEE5

