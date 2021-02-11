Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar for marriage on national television which surprised many fans and all other contestants in the house. Now the singer’s sister Shruti Vaidya speaks at length about her brother’s ladylove.

Advertisement

As Rahul’s game in the house is going strong, his family is eagerly waiting for him to come out with BB 14 trophy and take his relationship with Disha to the next level. His sister Shruti reveals that Disha is quite friendly and fits well in the family.

Advertisement

Talking to Times of India, Shruti Vaidya said, “We (Disha and Shruti) are very friendly. We bond very well because we all three belong to the same industry. We understand very well because of that are mostly on the same page. Also, personally, we are very hassle-free people, she fits very well in our family. We all are very chilled out people, shaant swabhaav ke (very calm-natured) and we like giving each other space.”

Rahul Vaidya’s sister not only shared how Disha is very genuine but also heaped praises of the TV actress. She said, “We believe in the genuineness and Disha is very genuine. Whenever I have met Disha in the past also I have always found her very real. I feel it is the most important thing in any human being. There are many other good things about her like she is a very good-looking girl, she’s an actress. But the most important things that I look in a person especially who will be a part of Rahul’s life is genuineness and Disha is that.”

Shruti Vaidya also revealed that Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar‘s wedding preparations are in full swing as the family is only waiting for the groom to be back from Bigg Boss 14 house.

Previously, the Bigg Boss contestant’s mother had revealed that their wedding will most likely to take place in June this year.

Must Read: FRIENDS: Did You Know Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Had A Difficult Time Working With Jean-Claude Van Damme?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube