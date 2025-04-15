Many Bigg Boss fans still consider Sidharth Shukla to be one of the most celebrated winners of the show. Especially his infamous speech on feminism on his season after a fight with co-contestant Rashami Desai had gone viral on social media. It all started after he started giving the ‘Aisi Ladki’ jibe to Rashami which went onto trigger her. But did you know that was not the only time he reacted to the definition of ‘woman power.’ The actor had once lashed out at Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14 after getting irked by her idea of woman power.

It all happened after Sidharth Shukla went as a mentor on Bigg Boss 14. He ended up having some disagreements with Rubina Dilaik during a particular task that was happening between the female contestants of the show. During the same, Rubina says, “I’m proud of woman power.”

This does not go down well with the Balika Vadhu actor, and he lashes out at Rubina Dilaik. Sidharth Shukla told her, “Where does woman power come into this? Stop bu********ng. Your idea of woman power sucks. Stop degrading women. Women like you are powerless.”

Rubina Dilaik retaliated by saying that Sidharth should not twist her words to prove himself right. To this, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor said, “Mujhe Apne Aap Ko Sach Saabit Karne Ki Zaroorat Nahi Hai. Main Faltu Me Muddo Mein Nahi Padta (I do not need to prove myself right. I don’t have a habit of jumping into pointless issues).”

Jasmin Bhasin, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan could be seen trying to pacify the fight. Interestingly, Hina and Gauahar had predicted that Rubina Dilaik would win Bigg Boss 14 but Sidharth Shukla had disagreed with them. However, the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress did end up winning the show. Sidharth had taken to his social media handle to congratulate her upon the same. After impressing fans in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3, Shukla tragically passed away on September 3, 2021, owing to a heart attack.

Take A Look At The Video Of Sidharth Shukla And Rubina Dilaik’s Fight

Women like Rubina are powerless I couldn’t agree more Sid!! She took a dig at Sid & it was pretty evident and let’s not forget that smirk while she said it. Chanting women power to degrade men truly shows your weakness. #SidharthShukla #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/QF3Fy3BGbQ — hiza (@GolgappaSid) October 17, 2020

