Rubina Dilaik is one of the most loved superstars of Indian Television ever since the actress shot to fame with her stint as Choti Bahu opposite Avinash Sachdev on Zee TV. During one of her interviews, she confessed how the serial did not pay her dues for 9 months, making her struggle to meet ends.

However, luck favored when Rubina made a smashing comeback on Colors TV with Shakti. She played Devi Sita in Life OK’s Devon Ka Dev: Mahadev. Finally, it was a redemption of sorts for the actress when she emerged as the Bigg Boss 14 winner!

Rubina and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, participated in the 14th season of Salman Khan’s reality show. Her straightforward and no-nonsense attitude made her win the show. And her net worth also witnessed a spike!

Rubina Dilaik’s Net Worth 2024

The actress, in 2024, enjoys a net worth of 31 crore. This includes her earnings from TV shows, public appearances at events, brand endorsements, Instagram promotions, and reality show participation. After Bigg Boss 14, Rubina participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as well.

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Total Assets

Rubina and Abhinav together own a fortune of 55 crore, of which the Shakti actress owns 56% of the total assets. Meanwhile, Abhinav, with a 24 crore net worth, contributes to the remaining part of the assets.

Rubina’s Price Higher Than Abhinav

Rubina and Abhinav had a huge difference in their paychecks when they participated in Bigg Boss 14. While the actress commanded 5 lakh per week as her remuneration, her husband was offered a paycheck of 1.5 lakh per week. Rubina earned 3.3 times higher than Abhinav.

Rubina Dilaik’s Total Earnings From Bigg Boss

Rubina earned a whopping 1 crore from the celebrity reality show, where she stayed for 20 weeks, getting paid 5 lakh per week. Meanwhile, she also won a prize money of 36 lakh, earning a total of 1.36 crore from Bigg Boss 14. The actress turned 35 on August 27, 2024, and is currently busy with mummy duties with her newborn twins.

