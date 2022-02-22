Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have shown what the actual couple goal is. Although they went through a rough patch after entering the Bigg Boss 14 house but soon everything went well. Now, in the latest interview, Rubina recalled the time when Abhinav proposed to her, but it went horribly wrong. They even spoke about their first meeting and how they connected with each other.

In the BB14 house, the Shakti actress made a shocking revelation during one of the tasks, when she revealed they were supposed to get divorced. The news shocked everyone, including their families as they weren’t aware of their turbulent relationship. Things started getting better and now they going rock steady and head over heels in love with others.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik recently spoke with Bollywood Bubble and recalled the funny incident about their proposal. The actress also revealed that it was her, who proposed to him first and further shared how Abhinav took almost 9 months to respond to her proposal.

Rubina Dilaik told, “I proposed to him (Abhinav Shukla) in 2015 January. I told him ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you’ and yes, I would want to say that I love you to which after 15 seconds of pause he says ‘Thank You’ anyhow. Then 10 minutes of absolute silence I actually don’t know that I was stunned, I was shocked, I was surprised, I was frozen, I don’t know that feeling for those 10 minutes. I absolutely don’t know. Woh bolte hai na pairo tale zameen khisak jana, exactly kuch aise phenomena mere saat hua 10 minutes tak.”

“After that, things just got a little weird. It’s like, now, I have told him, but there’s no answer. He’s just not willing to get himself into a committed relationship maybe you know, I pushed it too far and too soon. But eight to nine months are good enough to know a person whether you want to be with him or not but I was confident and that’s ok. He responded around the 20th or 22nd of November, after 9 months. After 9 months, you conceive a child also.”

Further during their conversation, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also recalled their first meeting at a common friend’s house. The Bigg Boss 14 winner shared, “I remember uh him coming to a house party at my own place through a common friend (Rubina’s colleague),” while Abhinav added, “We were planning that we’ll go out and she said ‘One of my friends has a party at her place, would you like to come?’ To which, I said ‘Let’s go, it’s always good to meet new people so that’s how I ended up at her place.”

