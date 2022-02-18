TV series Shaktimaan starring Mukesh Khanna as the superhero launched in 1997 on Doordarshan. The show successfully aired for eight years and earned quite a fan base. Now the popular TV character is making a comeback, however, in a film.

Sony Pictures recently made an announcement that they are bringing back the original Indian superhero. Reportedly, it will be a trilogy. The announcement comes as good news for all the 90s kids. Adding to the excitement, the veteran actor claims the desi superhero will be the biggest in the world.

During a recent conversation with ETimes, Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Shaktimaan in the TV series, spills some about the film. He shared that he has been working on this for quite some time but were waiting for the right time to make the announcement.

The veteran actor also said that he is happy and ‘relieved’ that he could keep the promise he made to his fans. However, it is still not clear who will be essaying the superhero role on the big screen. He mentioned that he is attached to the film but “many things like casting, direction etc are still being firmed up.”

Furthermore, Mukesh Khanna said, “He is the biggest superhero in the world because of the kind of powers he has, no other superhero has. Shaktimaan will remain the same, things around him will change. It will be made on a higher scale and keeping today’s scenario in mind. Shaktimaan will retain its originality and the essence will not change even in the film.”

Going by his statement, desi fans are excited to witness the film on the big screen. Only time will tell whether the film Shaktimaan will stay true to the claim made by the veteran star. So fans of DC and Marvel Studios, what do you think about the desi superhero film? Let us know in the comments.

