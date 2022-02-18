Kangana Ranaut doesn’t fear anything or anyone in Bollywood. She’s risen from the ashes and is truly the Queen of the showbiz currently. Time and again, she shares her unfiltered opinion with the world. Recently, the actress criticized video of a girl imitating Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi over the theme of the movie. Scroll below for what she now has to say on accusations of impacting the film’s box office.

Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions are currently in full swing. After actively talking about the movie in India, Alia and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali jetted off to Berlin to premiere their creation at the film festival.

Recently, a small girl recreated a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi and the video went viral on social media. However, Kangana Ranaut was offended by the idea of the child mimicking the role of a s*x worker and holding a beedi in her hand. She shared her opinion on Instagram and criticized the act.

Owing to it all, Kangana Ranaut was accused of doing all of this to affect the box office collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi. At the Delhi Trailer Launch of Lock Upp, the actress reacted to it saying, “Jo 6-7 saal ke bachche hai, woh kisi tarah se exploit ho rahe hai, jab main unki baat kar rahi hoon (When I am talking about 6 or 7-year-olds being exploited), I don’t think it is to harm anybody in terms of business or the money that they are going to make. Shouldn’t there be a conscience keeper of society? Shouldn’t artists also have an opposing view?”

She continued, “If there is no opposition, then what is there? The person will only have their way. I am not an authority, I am not going to jail them or anything. I am giving my opinion that this looks wrong to me. Do you think that just because it is not in their interest of making money, my voice should be shut? Do you think it should be like that? It is in the interest of the girl children who are being exploited to imitate TikTok videos and imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth. So, you think that just because it doesn’t serve somebody’s purpose economically, my voice should be shut? Nobody’s voice should be shut.”

