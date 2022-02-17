Ekta Kapoor is all set to come with a reality show that will have a direct-to-web release on Alt Balaji And MX Player. After entertaining fans for so many years, the TV Czarina will now treat her fans with an epic reality show, Lock Upp. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the show will have 16 controversial celebrities who will put their life in front of the camera that will scrutinize their actions.

Ever since the show’s announcement was made, names of possible participants surfaced on the web every now and then. It all began with Poonam Pandey, who’s touted to be Lock Upp’s first confirmed contestant. While a few more names continue to do the rounds on social media, we are going to reveal a couple of names who will participate in the show.

A source close to the show revealed exclusively to us that TV producer Vikas Gupta was approached for Lock Upp and he has given his nod. Yes, you heard that right! The former BB contestant, who was given the tag of Mastermind on the reality show, will now be seen in Kangana Ranaut-hosted show. Given his rapport and friendship with Ekta Kapoor, this piece of news is no surprise to us.

Well, not only Vikas Gupta, we got another name who’s likely to enter Lock Upp and he’s none other than TV hunk Priyank Sharma. Yes, that’s true! A little birdie told us that we can expect Priyank in the reality show and he has also given his nod.

Given the format of the show, we wonder if Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma will be handcuffed together owing to their past differences? Well, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, while we have heard they are participating in Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp, there’s no confirmation on the same. Also, to verify the news, we tried to reach out to Vikas and Priyank but both remained unavailable for a response.

