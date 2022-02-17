Ekta Kapoor is enjoying a lot of limelight over her upcoming reality show Lock Upp. It is Kangana Ranaut who will be hosting the show, so one can only expect everything to be scandalous. But when one talks about a controversial reality show, Indian TV can only remember of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss. So comparisons are inevitable.

One cannot deny that it was Kangana who herself started the comparisons when she said, “Ye koi aapke bade bhai ka ghar nahi hai” which was a indirect reference to Bigg Boss. Ever since the trailer came out, many have been disliking it and terming it as the sasta version of Salman Khan hosted show.

For the unversed, Lock Upp will witness 16 celebrity contestants enter the premises of jail and Kangana Ranaut will be the jailer. The show will be streamed 24*7 and will be uncensored since it will premiere on MX Player.

Reacting to Bigg Boss comparisons, Ekta Kapoor has now told TOI, “All captive realities all over the world get compared with each other and this is a captive reality. It’s like saying did you ever get scared because one soap opera got compared with the other. There’ll be 10 shows, we will see them as same stories. But they have all worked on their own differences.”

Ekta Kapoor added, “There is going to be constant comparison. People will say stuff. But captive reality and original captive reality will also have its differences. Aap dekhiye kitna alag hoga.”

Lock Upp is all set to premiere on 27th February. Rumours have it that Miesha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpal, Ieshaan Sehgaal are amongst other contestants who will be a part of the show.

