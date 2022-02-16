Sana Khan has now left showbiz and living a peaceful life with her husband Anas Sayied but back when she was a part of the entertainment industry, the actress was quite popular for her work. Back in 2018, Sana accused her ex-boyfriend and dancer Melvin Louis of domestic violence in an interview and revealed explosive details about their relationship. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Post her interview, Melvin penned a long emotional note on his Instagram about men being victims too. Sana called the choreographer a ‘cheater’ and a ‘liar’ and also claimed that she has pictures of him hitting her in the same interview. Fans poured love on the actress when they got to know the reality of her relationship with the dancer and supported her on social media.

Sana Khan in an interview with Pinkvilla talked about her breakup with Melvis Louis and that she is a victim of domestic violence and said, “This man hit me. I have these pictures of him hitting me, of my broken head and there are bruises on my face and I have still not posted those pictures. This guy was abusive, domestic violence was there and he’s beaten me up. I was crying at that point of time. I got to know and I was like, ‘I am gonna show the world who you are’ and that’s when he started recording.”

Later in an interview with Bombay Times, Sana Khan revealed that Melvin Louis was cheating on her and said, “This man is dirt and he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t, no one will. He is a compulsive cheater and a compulsive liar and this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame and popularity.”

What are your thoughts on Sana being a victim of domestic violence? Tell us in the comments below.

