Co-founder and managing director of BharatPe Ashneer Grover have become a celebrity ever since he appeared as a ‘Shark’ on. Often his posts go viral on social since the newfound fame. Now he shared a glimpse of his meeting with Badshsah which has attracted hilarious replies from netizens.

Ashneer has become a meme sensation since his appearance on the reality show. His dialogue ‘Yeh Sab Doglapan hai’ seemed to have caught the attention of the netizens thus resulting in a meme that is going viral on social media. Amidst this, his pic with the rapper has also grabbed the attention of the users.

Ashneer Grover took to Instagram and shared a pic Badshah from Aman Gupta’s office. Sharing the pic, he wrote, “Great spending time with fellow Delhi ladka @badboyshah – also my favourite artist and singer! What a guy! Thanks @boatxaman for inviting me to @boat.nirvana office–your office has a view to die for!”

The businessman even tagged Aman co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt) to the post. Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

Soon after he shared the picture, netizens on social media could not help themselves but make his references to his line, “Yeh sab doglapan hai (this is hypocrisy)” from Shark Tank India in the comments section. A user commented on Ashneer Grover’s post, “You two better compose a song – Ye sab doglapanti hai ft. Badshah… Yes, that’s my pitch,” while another user wrote, “Ab kya music ka business shuru kar rhe ho? (Are you venturing into the music industry now?).”

A third user cited Ashneer’s blunt statement in the comments, “I want 50% equity in exchange of your roasting skills,” while a fourth user wrote, “New song coming – ye sab doglapan hai.”

