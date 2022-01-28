Shark Tank is a new television reality show which has lately been taking the internet by storm. The show explores the concept of entrepreneurship and focuses on helping budding businessmen gather funds through established investors in the industry.

If you are active on social media, you probably are aware of the impact this show has on the youth of the country. The concept was first coined in Japan as they launched a show named Tigers of Money in the year 2001. It was eventually picked by the US in 2009 and is now an active show in India.

If you have been wondering who the judges of Shark Tank India are, here’s a look at the list with special emphasis on their net worth.

1. Peyush Bansal

Peyush Bansal runs the popular e-commerce company Lenskart which has seen significant growth in the last few years. The company reportedly hit the valuation of $1 billion in the year 2020 making Peyush one of the most successful entrepreneurs of the country. As per India Times, he has a net worth of ₹600 crores at present.

2. Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar from Shark Tank India is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. In the year 2021, she had a net worth of ₹600 crores as per News18. She was named in the Economic Times’ 40 Under 40 list along with a series of other awards in her bag.

3. Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of People Group, who has graduated from a prestigious institution in the US. According to News18, the man has a net worth of ₹185 crores and is an active investor in several companies. ElectricPe and Lyst are a few of the companies that he has already been a part of.

4. Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover is undoubtedly one of the most famous Sharks of the show Shark Tank. He is an IIT and IIM graduate who co-founded a company called BharatPe in the year 2018. The Shark Tank India judge has a net worth of ₹700 crores according to several reports.

5. Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh is the CEO of Sugar cosmetics which has garnered a strong consumer base in the last few years. She is currently a judge on Shark Tank India and her net worth is reportedly around ₹59 crore at the moment.

6. Ghazal Alagh

Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh is the founder and chief of the company Mamaearth which specializes in making skincare and haircare products. Her net worth, according to India Times, is close to ₹148 crores.

7. Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is the co-founder of the company BoAt which specializes in manufacturing earphones. He has a whopping net worth of ₹700 crores and is an active investor in companies like Skippi, WickedGud and more, reports India Times.

