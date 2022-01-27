Shark Tank India, which is a spinoff of the American business reality show ‘Shark Tank’, has been making headlines ever since its premiere in December 2021. Now the show’s panel of business heads of Indian companies, termed as ‘sharks’, are all set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the show features seven ‘sharks’ Peyush Bansal (co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People group), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).

Advertisement

A new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show was released on social media handles, wherein the comedian Kapil Sharma will introduce them along with listing the valuations of their respective companies. As Kapil introduces Peyush Bansal and his net worth, Aman Gupta jokingly interrupts the host and says, “Yeh thode pareshan hai. Aapne inki net worth thodi kam bata di”.

All the seven ‘sharks’ and the comedians on the show have a hilarious chat. Amidst these Kiku Sharda appears on the show and makes an unusual request to co-founder and CEO of Lenskart. The comedian asks, “Yeh Lenskart ka na 2 hazaar ka voucher hai. Aur chakkar hai aankhe hai meri. Yeh voucher ka kya karu? Iska badle me 2000 Rs dedona yaar.”

To which Peyush Bansal has a hilarious comeback. He said, “Dekhoji mene jo chashmah pehna hai usme koi power nhi hai. Aap bhi pehn sakte hai. Cool langege. Lagaiye.” After Kiku Sharda wears the specs, Kapil Sharma jokes, “Aisa lagra chimpanzi ne MBA karli ho.”

Take a look at the hilarious promo of The Kapil Sharma Show below:

Must Read: Mouni Roy Is Now Married To Suraj Nambiar, Inside Videos Of Their South Ceremony Go Viral – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube