Shark Tank India is truly going to places. The show has memes viral all over social media and the investors including Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and others have gained massive popularity. The team recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show and the clips are viral all over social media. But you may have missed out on this Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu dig! Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

As most know, Shark Tank India is a reality TV show that witnesses ‘Sharks’ hear out entrepreneurs and their business ideas. The investors invest in businesses that interest them. It is Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and Ashneer Grover who’re the panellists on the show.

Advertisement

In a viral video, The Kapil Sharma Show host cracks up the audience when he mentions the net worth of Shark Tank India members. When Kapil adds that the worth of Peyush Bansal’s company is 37500 crore, Aman Gupta interrupts and says, “Yeh thoda pareshan hai. Aapne iski net worth thodi kam bata di.”

Kapil Sharma then goes onto take a dig at Archana Puran Singh as he says, “Archana ji bhi ek shark hai, aapko pata hai?”

“Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) naamki ek machli ko ye khaa gayi,” he adds as the Shark Tank members are left in splits. Archana Puran Singh could herself be seen enjoying the joke.

Check out The Kapil Sharma Show viral video below:

Meanwhile, the show also witnessed Ashneer Kaur take a funny dig at Kapil Sharma welcoming parenthood. He mentioned how the comedian welcomed two children during the lockdown and asked if he plans to put a stop to his family planning.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar’s Sangeet Ceremony Planned Post Marriage & There’s A Varun Dhawan Connection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube