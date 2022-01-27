This morning, Television-turned-Bollywood actress Mouni Roy turned Mrs. Nambiar after she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. A while back, we brought you pictures and videos from her wedding. As per the online reports, Mouni and Suraj, who first tied the knot following Malayali rituals, will now get married following Bengali traditions. For her D-Day, Mouni picked a red-bordered white saree, which she paired with classic traditional jewelry. While the pictures and videos from their wedding have taken social media by storm, here’s an update about Mouni and Suraj’s pending sangeet ceremony.

On Jan 26, we saw the couple having a blast at their haldi and mehendi ceremony. While we were waiting for some pictures and videos from the musical night, here’s when the sangeet ceremony has been decided to take a place.

According to a report in India Today, the newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar will host the sangeet ceremony after their wedding, which took place today, Jan 27. But can you guess, which song have the newlyweds picked to perform on? Well, their sangeet is going to have a huge Varun Dhawan connection.

The India Today report states that their Sangeet ceremony will take place a day after their wedding i.e., Jan 28 and they will groove to Varun Dhawan’s First Class. Spilling the beans a source close to the couple revealed to India Today, “They [Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar] are doing something different. Their sangeet will take place on January 28, after their wedding. Mouni and Suraj will dance to Varun Dhawan’s First Class from Kalank. Their dance is choreographed by Rahul Shetty of Dance India Dance fame.”

Coming back to her bridal look, Mouni Roy looked stunning as she sported her traditional red and white saree with fine pieces of gold jewelry like a choker, pair of jhumkas, matha patti, couple of kadhas and Kamar bandh among others.

Well, we already can’t wait to see Mouni’s Bengali bridal look and their dance videos from the sangeet ceremony. Can you?

