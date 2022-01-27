Raveena Tandon is back in the news, thanks to her web projects and upcoming big releases. The actress was a rage during the 90s, giving back-to-back hits. Apart from acting, she also grabbed quite an attention for adopting two daughters. It was much later, she revealed it. Now, the actress is opening up about the same.

For the unversed, Raveena adopted two girls, named Chaya and Pooja, in 1995. Back then, she was just 21 years old. Adopting girls at such a low age would have definitely triggered some nasty things in the media. And Raveena was afraid of the same. Hence, she decided to keep quiet about her deed.

Now, while talking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Raveena Tandon opened up on why she kept mum about her daughters for years. She said, “Initially, it was that era of tabloidism and yellow dirty journalism. There were these hardcore writers who were just writing nasty stuff and headlines were nasty. In those days, a scandal could be created out of anything.”

Raveena Tandon added further, “When I did adopt the girls, initially, I did not talk about them at all, till they passed their 10th standard and after that, they started hanging out with me on my shoots. Then, everyone started asking, ‘Who are these girls?’ And I would start telling them this is how it is.”

The KGF Chapter 2 actress shared that journalism back in the 90s was much of inappropriate stories, defaming celebs. “You were so scared that even if you say something, what will these people make it out to be? Magazine wale bol denge ki isko secretly baby ho gaya, kiska baby hai (The magazines would say that I secretly had a baby and speculate about the father). It was that era. Itna gandh tha unke minds mein (Their minds were so filthy). To avoid such stories, I just did it very quietly, ” she explained.

