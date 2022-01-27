Television’s one of the hottest actresses, Mouni Roy, has finally found her Mr. Right! The actress, who never misses a chance to make our hearts skip a beat with her oh-so-hot pictures, is now married to a businessman and her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. After having a gala time at their pre-wedding festivities, Mouni finally walked down the aisle as a South Indian bride looking ethereal in a saree. A few pictures and videos from their wedding have surfaced on the web and we are in complete awe. For her D-day, Mouni picked a red-bordered white South Indian saree, which she paired with a red blouse.

For her wedding with Suraj, Mouni accompanied her traditional saree with a couple of golden kadhas, a choker and a Kamar bandh. She completed her accessories with matha patti, pair of golden jhumkas and a huge Rani haar. The groom, Suraj, on the other hand, complemented his bride with a light brown kurta paired with traditional dhoti. In one of the pictures, that’s going viral, sees Suraj tying mangalsutra around Mouni’s neck.

Another video that has made its way to the web sees, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar standing inside the mandap, while sporting Varmala. Well, these pics are too good to be missed. Check them out below:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had a blast as their haldi and Mehendi ceremony pictures and videos of which have taken social media by storm. ICYMI, Mouni got hers and Suraj’s initials on her hand with mehendi. Check out the ultimate inside pics from Mouni Roy’s haldi and mehendi ceremony:

If you still can’t enough of her pre-wedding festivities’ photos, we bring you her haldi video too. Take a look:

As per online reports, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will tie the knot following Bengali and Malayali wedding traditions. After seeing pics from their Malayali wedding, we already can’t wait to see Mouni’s Bengali bridal look, can you?

