It is the era of horror-comedies in Bollywood. Whether it is Stree 2 or Munjya, they’ve all received massive love from cine-goers. Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer The Bhootnii released in theatres on May 1, 2025. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a flop affair. Scroll below for the closing collections.

The Bhootnii Closing Box Office Collection

Given the low pre-release buzz, Sanjay Dutt starrer made a decent opening at the Indian box office. It garnered 1.19 crores on the opening day. Sidhaant Sachdev’s directorial received limited screens due to a clash with Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. The early reactions were mixed, and it was sandwiched amid strong competition.

The Bhootnii earned 12.52 crore net in its lifetime. It witnessed a little over 4-week run in theatres. The box office collections dipped in the second week and there was no revival since. The gross collections in India concluded at 14.77 crores.

Take a look at The Bhootnii box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 7.79 crores (8-day extended week)

(8-day extended week) Week 2: 3.34 crores

Week 3: 1.29 crores

Week 4: 7 lakhs

Week 5: 3 lakhs

Total: 12.52 crores

What was The Bhootnii budget?

The Bhootnii was reportedly mounted on a budget of 30 crores. It could only revive around 42% of the estimated cost in its lifetime. Unfortunately, the producers suffered massive losses as the comedy-horror flick is a flop at the Indian box office.

Phule Box Office Summary

Budget: 30 crores

India net collection: 12.52 crores

India gross collection: 14.77 crores

Budget Recovery: 42%

Verdict: Flop

More about The Bhootnii

The Bhootnii was produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt. The supporting cast featured Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Aasif Khan, among others.

