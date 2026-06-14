Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural horror film, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, made a promising opening at the Indian box office. It witnessed a good growth on Saturday, despite the mixed to negative early reactions. Scroll below for a detailed day 2 report!

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past Box Office Day 2 Collection

According to estimates, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past earned 3.25 crore on day 2 in India. It witnessed a 30% jump compared to 2.50 crore collected on the opening day. There’s strong competition from films like Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, among others. But Mahaakshay Chakraborty starrer showcased growth, which is impressive.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office comes to 5.75 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 6.78 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 2.50 crore

Day 2: 3.25 crore

Total: 5.75 crore

How is it performing compared to the 2011 Haunted 3D?

Back in 2011, Haunted 3D collected 2.53 crore on its opening day, followed by 3.20 crore on Saturday. The cumulative total of the first two days stood at 5.73 crore.

In comparison, Vikram Bhatt‘s sequel is on par, despite negligible pre-release buzz. It will be interesting to see how it grows on Sunday.

What is the budget of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past?

The Hindi supernatural horror film is made on a budget of 15 crore. In two days, the makers have recovered 38% of the total investments. Since the budget is on the lower side, Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, Shruti Prakash, and Praneet Bhat co-starrer can easily enter the safe zone with a stable run.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Day 2 Summary

Budget: 15 crore

India net: 5.75 crore

Budget recovery: 38.33%

India gross: 6.78 crore

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