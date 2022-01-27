Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who has always delivered the best in tandem with his writer and collaborator Himanshu Sharma, like most recently in ‘Atrangi Re’, believes what brings them on the same platform is their intense desire to narrate a good story.

There are certain shared characteristics that work well when they join hands creatively, it leads to projects with stories that click with the audience.

Talking about their penchant for telling good stories, Aanand L Rai said: “We have really enjoyed doing everything together. I think subconsciously we both are aggressive in terms of stories and we will always keep ourselves on the edge. Not just about making a successful film but it’s about telling a good story.”

Aanand L Rai added: “So I think there are a few common things among us which makes us better together than our individual ideas. And that has been a big plus point for both of us . We are more into enjoying the process and staying very true to our stories which has been the driving force behind us.”

Commenting on the creative negotiations between them, he explained: “These negotiations are only possible when we trust each other or we have the same goal. In fact nothing has been negotiated but everything has been enjoyed.”

When probed about the two hitting the roadblock in collaboration, Rai said: “We do get stuck somewhere. We wonder why it is not moving but again because we are so convinced about the elements in our story that this is what should reach our audience, that we form the resolve to tell the story.”

But they have their own techniques of moving past the setbacks. Rai said: “We always try to move ahead but yes obstacles do come across but we never panic and we believe in our characters and I think that’s the core part.”

Aanand L Rai concluded: “We never doubt the intelligence of our characters and we think that they have been very true when they were conceived. Although we move ahead we are not desperate to finish it, we take our time.”

