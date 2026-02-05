After a steady theatrical run, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein, helmed by Aanand L Rai, arrived on Netflix with a decent buzz. But within 10 days, the film has witnessed a good viewership jump on Netflix. The film has not only witnessed a significant jump in viewership but has also managed to dethrone a Salman Khan film from the list.

In the second week of its streaming on Netflix, the romantic drama was the top trending film in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. The film is also trending in the top 10 non-English films of the week in 17 countries on Netflix.

Tere Ishk Mein OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from January 26 to February 1, 2026, Tere Ishk Mein, in its second week of streaming, garnered a viewership of 4.4 million on Netflix against 12.1 million viewing hours and secured the top spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

In two weeks, the total viewership of the film stands at 8.2 million views, and it has pushed Salman Khan’s Sikandar out of the Top 10 Most-Viewed Bollywood Films on Netflix 2025-2026. Salman Khan’s biggie enjoyed a solid run on Netflix with a total of 6.7 million views.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films on Netflix in 2025-2026. These films arrived on Netflix after a theatrical run.

Raid 2 (2025): 12.3 Million Haq (2026): 11.3 Million Saiyaara (2025): 10 Million Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 9.8 Million Jaat (2025): 9.4 Million Deva (2025): 8.7 Million Tere Ishk Mein: 8.2 Million De De Pyaar De 2 (2026): 7.7 Million Dhurandhar: 7.6 Million War 2 (2025): 6.9 Million

Tere Ishk Mein OTT Viewership Summary

Check out the two-week viewership of the romantic drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 3.8 million | 10.5 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 4.4 million | 12.1 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Total: 8.2 Million Views | 22.6 Million Viewing Hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

