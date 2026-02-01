Emraan Hashmi is officially the new king of the digital world with his two titles ruling Netflix currently! The year 2026 started for the superstar with Haq arriving on Netflix, followed by a web series, Taskaree. Created by Neeraj Pandey, the show is trending as one of the top 10 non-English shows of the week on Netflix in 20 countries, claiming the top spot in 10 countries!

In just 12 days, the show has managed to cross a monumental viewership milestone, proving that Emraan Hashmi remains a massive draw for the masses. Netflix’s first major show of 2026 has set a high bar for the rest of the year. In its first two weeks, it has accumulated a staggering 50.6 million viewing hours.

Taskaree OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from January 19 to 25, 2026, Taskaree in its second week, garnered a viewership of 3.9 million on Netflix against 21.2 million viewing hours and secured the 3rd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English shows on Netflix, which is ruled by a South Korean romantic comedy television series – Can This Love Be Translated.

Comparing the first show of 2026 to that of last year, Emraan Hashmi is flying high! Netflix’s first show of 2025, Black Warrant, concluded its lifetime run with 9.8 million views; meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi’s show has already reached 9.3 million views in 12 days.

With a Rank 1 debut globally and maintaining a Rank 3 position in its second week, Taskaree is being hailed as a major win for both Emraan Hashmi and Netflix.

Taskaree OTT Viewership Summary

Check out the two-week viewership of the crime thriller, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 5.4 million | 29.4 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 3.9 million | 21.2 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Total: 9.3 Million Views | 50.6 Viewing Hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Top 10 Most-Viewed Films Of 2025 On OTT: Two Superstars Nail Two Massive Milestones – Rishab Shetty & Akshay Kumar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News