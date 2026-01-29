Ajay Devgn is having a dream run on the digital charts after the massive success of Raid 2. His latest romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De 2, is having a great run on Netflix. The film also stars R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Meezan Jaffrey, and it has churned out good viewership numbers with its three-week run on Netflix!

In the third week, the film was trending in the list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix in 8 countries. The film has also comfortably slid into the Top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films of 2025-2026 on Netflix.

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Verdict Week 3

As per the data by Netflix from January 19 – 25, 2026, De De Pyaar De 2, in its third week of streaming, garnered a viewership of 1.1 million on Netflix against 2.7 million viewing hours and secured the sixth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by Indian film Tere Ishk Mein this week.

Ajay Devgn Topples Over War 2

In a surprising turn of events, the light-hearted sequel has managed to outshine one of the biggest action spectacles of the year. With a total of 7.7 million views, DDPD 2 has officially toppled Hrithik Roshan‘s War 2, which garnered a viewership of 6.9 million.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films on Netflix in 2025-2026. These films arrived on Netflix after a theatrical run.

Raid 2 (2025): 12.3 Million Haq (2026): 11.3 Million Saiyaara (2025): 10 Million Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 9.8 Million Jaat (2025): 9.4 Million Deva (2025): 8.7 Million De De Pyaar De 2 (2026): 7.7 Million War 2 (2025): 6.9 Million Sikandar (2025): 6.7 Million Mahavatar Narsimha (2025): 6.6 Million

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Summary

Check out the three-week viewership of the romantic comedy, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 3.5 million | 8.6 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 2: 3.1 million | 7.5 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 3: 1.1 million | 2.7 million viewing hours | Rank 6

Total: 7.7 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Haq OTT Verdict (Week 4): Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Roar On Netflix As They Axe Every Single Bollywood Film Of 2025-2026 Except 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News