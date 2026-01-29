Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s Haq has completed four weeks on Netflix, and the verdict is clear. The viewership figures of the social courtroom drama prove that the film is a success on OTT as well. It has not only resonated with the audience for its gritty narrative but has also translated that appreciation into good viewership numbers, dismantling almost every major Bollywood release of the 2025-2026 cycle.

2nd Most Viewed Bollywood Film

The courtroom drama is currently the second most-viewed Bollywood film of 2025 – 2026, surpassing the lifetime viewership of every single theatrical release on Netflix except for Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. Yami Gautam is only 1 million views away from changing this record as well!

Haq OTT Verdict Week 4

As per the data by Netflix from January 19 to 25, 2026, Haq in its fourth week, garnered a viewership of 1.2 million on Netflix against 2.7 million viewing hours and secured the 5th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by the Indian film Tere Ish Mein.

Dominates Indian Films As Well

Even when you include direct OTT releases like the top rankers Jewel Thief and Dhoom Dhaam, Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s film maintains its stronghold in the top 5.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2025-2026. These films arrived on Netflix either as a direct release or after completing their theatrical run.

Jewel Thief: 18.2 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 Million Raid 2 (2025): 12.3 Million Haq (2026): 11.3 Million Saiyaara (2025): 10 Million

Haq OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the four-week viewership of the social courtroom drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 3.4 million | 7.5 million viewing hours | Rank 2

Week 2: 4.5 million | 10 million viewing hours | Rank 2

Week 3: 2.2 million | 4.8 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 4: 1.2 million | 2.7 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Total: 11.3 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

