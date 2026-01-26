Amidst the never-ending Bigg Boss craze, another new captive reality show is about to take rise. The 50 premieres on February 1, 2026, on Colors TV and features 50 celebrities competing against each other for 26 days while participating in tasks and challenges. Here’s the full list of 50 contestants.

The 50: Full & Confirmed List Of Contestants

1. Karan Patel

Karan is an actor known for playing Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

2. Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia is an actor known for playing Komolika Majumdar in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 1 and winning Bigg Boss 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

3. Prince Narula

Prince Narula is a reality star known for participating in and winning Roadies 12, Splitsvilla 8, as well as Bigg Boss 9. He is married to Yubika Chaudhary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRINCE YUVIKA NARULA ❤️❤️❤️ (@princenarula)

4. Yuvika Chaudhary

Yuvika Chaudhary is an actor known for making her debut as Dolly Arora in Om Shanti Om and participating in Bigg Boss 9. She is married to Prince Narula.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvika chaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

5. Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra is an actor known for playing Priya Pradhan in Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak as well as participating in Nach Baliye 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra)

6. Nikki Tamboli

Nikki is a model and reality star known for participating in Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Bigg Boss Marathi 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

7. Arbaaz Patel

Arbaaz is a model and reality star known for participating in Splitsvilla 16, Bigg Boss Marathi 5, and Rise and Fall. He is Nikki Tamboli’s boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaz Shaikh (@mr.arbazpatel)

8. Archana Gautam

Archana is a reality star known for participating in Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and Celebrity MasterChef.

9. Shiv Thakare

Shiv is a reality star known for participating in Roadies 15, Bigg Boss 16, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

10. Neelam Giri

Neelam is an actress known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema and participating in Bigg Boss 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Giri (@neelamgiri_)

11. Chahat Pandey

Chahat is an actress known for participating in Bigg Boss 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHAAHAT MANI PANDEY (@chahatpandey_official)

12. Hamid Barkzi

Hamid is a reality star known for winning Roadies 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamid Barkzi (@hamidbarkzi07)

13. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu

Faisu is an influencer known for participating in Celebrity MasterChef and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

14. Bebika Dhurve

Bebika is a dentist-astrologer known for participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Bebbika Dhurve (@bebika.dhurve)

15. Divya Agarwal

Divya is a reality star known for participating in Splitsvilla 10 and winning Bigg Boss OTT 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyaa Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

16. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa

Monalisa is an actor known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema and participating in Bigg Boss 10 as well as Nach Baliye 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

17. Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Vikrant is an actor known for his work in Bhojpuri cinema and participating in Nach Baliye 8. Monalisa tied the knot with him during Bigg Boss 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Singh Rajpoot (@vikrant8235)

18. Shiny Doshi

Shiny is an actor known for playing Kusum Desai in Saraswatichandra, participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and essaying Dhara in Pandya Store.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiny k Doshi (@shinydoshi15)

19. Dushyant Kukreja

Dushyant is a YouTuber known for creating content on the platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dushyant Kukreja (@dushyant.kukreja)

20. Dimpal Singh

Dimpal is an actor known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimpal Singh (@dimpalsingh99)

21. Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern

Maxtern is a YouTuber known for his content creation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxtern (@maxtern)

22. Sumaira Shaikh

Sumaira is a comedian known for her stand-up comedy shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumaira Shaikh (@sumairashaikh__)

23. Lovekesh Kataria

Lovekesh is a YouTuber known for participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovekesh Kataria (@corrupt_tuber)

24. Rajat Dalal

Rajat is a weightlifter known for participating in Bigg Boss 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Dalal (@rajat_9629)

25. Siwet Tomar

Siwet is a reality star known for being seen in Roadies 19 and Splitsvilla 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siwet Tomar (@siwettomar_)

26. Nehal Chudasama

Nehal is a model known for her work in beauty pageantry, being India’s representative at Miss Universe, and participating in Bigg Boss 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nehal Chudasama (@nehalchudasama9)

27. Krishna Shroff

Krishna is a model known for participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRISHNA JACKIE SHROFF (@kishushroff)

28. Vanshaj Singh

Vanshaj is a YouTuber known for his content creation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanshaj Singh (@iamvanshajsingh)

29. Sapna Choudhary

Sapna is a dancer known for her Haryanvi performances and Bigg Boss 11.