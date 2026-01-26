Amidst the never-ending Bigg Boss craze, another new captive reality show is about to take rise. The 50 premieres on February 1, 2026, on Colors TV and features 50 celebrities competing against each other for 26 days while participating in tasks and challenges. Here’s the full list of 50 contestants.
The 50: Full & Confirmed List Of Contestants
1. Karan Patel
Karan is an actor known for playing Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.
2. Urvashi Dholakia
Urvashi Dholakia is an actor known for playing Komolika Majumdar in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 1 and winning Bigg Boss 6.
3. Prince Narula
Prince Narula is a reality star known for participating in and winning Roadies 12, Splitsvilla 8, as well as Bigg Boss 9. He is married to Yubika Chaudhary.
4. Yuvika Chaudhary
Yuvika Chaudhary is an actor known for making her debut as Dolly Arora in Om Shanti Om and participating in Bigg Boss 9. She is married to Prince Narula.
5. Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra is an actor known for playing Priya Pradhan in Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak as well as participating in Nach Baliye 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.
6. Nikki Tamboli
Nikki is a model and reality star known for participating in Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Bigg Boss Marathi 5.
7. Arbaaz Patel
Arbaaz is a model and reality star known for participating in Splitsvilla 16, Bigg Boss Marathi 5, and Rise and Fall. He is Nikki Tamboli’s boyfriend.
8. Archana Gautam
Archana is a reality star known for participating in Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and Celebrity MasterChef.
9. Shiv Thakare
Shiv is a reality star known for participating in Roadies 15, Bigg Boss 16, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
10. Neelam Giri
Neelam is an actress known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema and participating in Bigg Boss 19.
11. Chahat Pandey
Chahat is an actress known for participating in Bigg Boss 18.
12. Hamid Barkzi
Hamid is a reality star known for winning Roadies 17.
13. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu
Faisu is an influencer known for participating in Celebrity MasterChef and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
14. Bebika Dhurve
Bebika is a dentist-astrologer known for participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2.
15. Divya Agarwal
Divya is a reality star known for participating in Splitsvilla 10 and winning Bigg Boss OTT 1.
16. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa
Monalisa is an actor known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema and participating in Bigg Boss 10 as well as Nach Baliye 8.
17. Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
Vikrant is an actor known for his work in Bhojpuri cinema and participating in Nach Baliye 8. Monalisa tied the knot with him during Bigg Boss 10.
18. Shiny Doshi
Shiny is an actor known for playing Kusum Desai in Saraswatichandra, participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and essaying Dhara in Pandya Store.
19. Dushyant Kukreja
Dushyant is a YouTuber known for creating content on the platform.
20. Dimpal Singh
Dimpal is an actor known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema.
21. Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern
Maxtern is a YouTuber known for his content creation.
22. Sumaira Shaikh
Sumaira is a comedian known for her stand-up comedy shows.
23. Lovekesh Kataria
Lovekesh is a YouTuber known for participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3.
24. Rajat Dalal
Rajat is a weightlifter known for participating in Bigg Boss 18.
25. Siwet Tomar
Siwet is a reality star known for being seen in Roadies 19 and Splitsvilla 15.
26. Nehal Chudasama
Nehal is a model known for her work in beauty pageantry, being India’s representative at Miss Universe, and participating in Bigg Boss 19.
27. Krishna Shroff
Krishna is a model known for participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.
28. Vanshaj Singh
Vanshaj is a YouTuber known for his content creation.
29. Sapna Choudhary
Sapna is a dancer known for her Haryanvi performances and Bigg Boss 11.
