Ridhi Dogra is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She is popularly known for her roles in Jawan, Tiger 3, and The Sabarmati Report, among others. Recently, she revealed that she once auditioned for Shah Rukh Khan‘s starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Read on to know more.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ridhi opened up on losing Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She shared, “It was just when I started acting, and they were just saying Yash Raj new film auditions happening, and it was in the paper, and I knew Manish. Like, I didn’t know anything about Manish other than he and I have danced a lot at house parties. He and I knew all the dance steps, and we were those two people. So, I just called him and said I want to test for this. So, he said, Come. I had just started acting. He tested me, and it was actually a great sequence of events and was a great moment in my life because it shaped the way I thought about many things after that.”

Ridhi Dogra Enacted A Scene From Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

“So, it’s overwhelming. I am a Yash Chopra fan. He taught me how to dream, how to laugh, how to cry, how to be happy, how to be loved — everything was him and Shah Rukh. Then Manish came in, and he gave me a scene, and it was a scene from DDLJ. I was like, ‘Manish, I am supposed to act this? I know this scene by heart.’ It was a scene where Shah Rukh asks Kajol, ‘Ki tum shaadi kar logi kisise?’ I was like, mujhe yeh pura scene yaad hai; main kaise karungi iski acting? He said, ‘Yahi karna hai ab.’ Of course, I watched it clearly, and he called me after that and said, Come to the office. I thought nahi mila mujhe because he didn’t give me good news,” Asur star stated.

Ridhi Dogra Learned To Be Her Own Case Study

Dogra further shared, “Then he sat down with me and said, ‘Ridhi, you’re very good. You’re a good actor; don’t feel rejected and don’t stop doing what you are doing. Aditya really liked you, and then he told me, Ridhi, this industry is such that everybody is his own case study. So, be your own case study, and that’s what I have gone with. That moment I came out of that office and I saw Aditya Chopra right in front of me, crossed him in slow motion and went out of there, and it was plastered in my head. I am my own case study.”

It is unknown for which role she auditioned in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which stars Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan as the main characters. Ridhi Digra later shared the screen with SRK in Jawan. The actor is highly promoting her latest web series Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs, which is now streaming on JioHotstar.

