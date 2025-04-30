The Bollywood icon, Shah Rukh Khan, famous for his international appeal, is now being associated with none other than Marvel Studios. Though not officially confirmed, the news has already sparked wild excitement among fans across the globe.

The speculation started after a popular scooper handle on X (formerly Twitter), @MarvelLeaks22, shared an intriguing update. The post reads, “NEWS/RUMOR: Shah Rukh Khan ( SRK ) is Rumored to be in early talks with Marvel Studios for a role in a future project ( NOT AVENGERS DOOMSDAY ).” With just that hint, SRK fans and Marvel lovers lit up the internet with speculation and excitement.

Why SRK + Marvel Sounds Like a Perfect Match

While this may feel sudden, the Shah Rukh-Marvel connection has actually been bubbling for a while. Earlier this year, Captain America actor Anthony Mackie openly praised SRK (Via India Today), calling him “the damn best” and expressing interest in seeing him join the MCU. That endorsement didn’t go unnoticed by fans, especially after Marvel’s growing focus on diversity and its subtle references to Indian culture in Eternals and Ms. Marvel.

Even Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange himself) has spoken about Shah Rukh Khan’s talent and international popularity, saying he’d be a natural in the MCU. Fans even saw his song “Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera” from Swades in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Till now, there has not been any clarifying statement from Marvel or from SRK’s camp, but it is exciting enough to contemplate. If it becomes a deal, then Shah Rukh will join the ranks of other Indian actors such as Harish Patel, Farhan Akhtar, and Mohan Kapur in the MCU.

What’s Next for Shah Rukh Khan?

Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the upcoming action thriller, King. Under the direction of Siddharth Anand, the King Khan will soon start filming. The film will also feature a stellar cast that includes Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. King is likely to hit the screens in the year 2026.

