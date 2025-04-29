Another trailer for another history meets period drama magnum opus has been launched, and honestly, either I am saturated at this point, or clearly, no one is making anything new. Kesari Veer stars Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, and Viveik Oberoi, and the trailer of the film seems like an influencer reel that features a recreation of the best scenes of Baahubali, Chhaava, Padmaavat & Bajirao Mastani, to be precise!

The film offers a story from the history of the religion and culture of our country, and this one deals with the Legends of Somnaath. With a looter-slash-invader whom I assume is Mahmud Of Ghazni, asking Kaun Hai Shiva, and his soldier telling him ‘Ek Kaala Patthar Hai Jispe Ye Log Bhasm Lagaate Hain.’

Probably, I am too tired of these ye log and hum-log conversations at the moment! Anyways, Kesari Veer trailer further introduces Sooraj Pancholi who seems like an extension of his mentor Salman Khan from Veer for some strange reason! Then comes Viveik Oberoi, whom I appreciate as he is the first actor to look like a normal human being despite playing a Mughal/Muslim invader on screen!

Then comes Suniel Shetty, and do not get me wrong, I love him and his chiseled abs, but wearing a Kesariya Dhoti and shawl and chanting Har Har Mahadev is too alien for someone his personality! I might have been excited and thrilled if I had seen him playing Mahadev in some film instead of looking at Akshay Kumar playing it again and again, but playing a Bhakt is not what Suniel Shetty should ideally be doing in any film! Yes, this is totally a personal opinion, and please pardon if my pea-sized brain offended you!

So the film takes us back to the 14th century, except for the fact that it looks like a Navratri celebration at the most! Nothing looks real, and everything is too dramatized and customized at a skit level! However, the trailer wastes no time in establishing the film’s grand scale. There are sweeping shots of ancient landscapes, long shorts of forts and battlefields, shots of warriors flying and killing lions (and somehow my mind by default started playing – Jio Re Baahubali to Ghoomar to blank space because Chhaava did not have music worth remembering, so I see Vicky and Rashmika but the song isn’t playing in my head! )

While Sooraj Pancholi appears committed, Kesari Veer’s trailer leaves me slightly concerned because he looks very conscious about the weight of such a demanding role. From what I see, the trailer clearly hints at spectacle over substance, and it is a huge disappointment for such grandeur, which is also spoiled by overambitious but cheap VFX shots!

Clearly, Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty and Viveik Oberoi are believing in Mahadeva and praying ‘Mahadev sab theek kar denge’ but seriously God cannot undo such blunders! Hopefully my point of view changes once I watch the film because clearly every film deserves a fair chance! Praying to Mahadev already!

Directed by Prince Dhiman, and Kanubhai Chauhan, Kesari Veer releases on May 16, 2025. Check out the trailer of the film here.

