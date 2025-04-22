Another masala film from South India, as kadak as a Dosa and as smooth as a Nariyal Chutney, is arriving in the theaters. Starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the trailer for the upcoming film Retro has been dropped, and the Hindi version will literally take us back to the days when we watched Indra’s dubbed version with utmost sincerity!

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the glimpse lets us witness Suriya’s swag and suave avatar in a gritty, action-packed world where he calls himself Shaitaan, who cannot leave this world at any cost!

Retro trailer presents Suriya in a somewhat blend of Ajith Kumar and Rajinikanth, and we cannot help but notice all the bling bringing back the drama of the 90s. But I cannot wait to discuss the brilliance with which this trailer has been edited. It is trippy as hell, and by the end of it, you will be just hahaha-ing on what you witnessed on your screen for more than two minutes was pure insanity and lameness but still capable of holding you right through!

The second-best part of the trailer seems to be the music. It takes us back to the fun era of Kolaveri Di when it did not matter if you understood the lyrics or not, but you enjoyed the rawness and the madness that was incorporated with the hypnotic beats!

While the narrative seems to weave a tale in between action sequences, delivering a powerful performance by Suriya, the Retro trailer lives up to the name and aesthetically aligns with the title, offering a unique flavor. An even promising cast with Nassar, Prakash Raj, and others keeps the hopes high!

Kartik Subbaraj’s direction, Santhosh Narayan’s music and Suriya‘s strong presence, makes Retro trailer a perfect tease to a promising film, bringing the actor in a totally new avatar. The Hindi trailer has built its presence on Pushpa’s shadow and hopefully it would walk out of that shadow once the film arrives in the theaters.

Retro is arriving in the theaters on May 1. Check out the trailer of the film here.

