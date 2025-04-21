Sometimes, despite their full efforts, some actors struggle to taste the deserved success at the box office. One such unlucky actor is Suriya. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the exciting actors with his impressive performances. Unfortunately, his hard work isn’t translating to box office numbers. Now, his upcoming biggie, Retro, has all eyes set on its performance.

The upcoming Kollywood romantic action thriller marks his debut collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj. As Karthik is known as one of the most talented filmmakers in the Tamil film industry, fans and even neutrals are excited about Suriya and Karthik’s collaboration. Karthik has his unique way of storytelling and watching his presentation for the actor will be definitely a treat.

Retro seems to be a perfect bet for Suriya to make a much-awaited comeback at the box office. So far, the promotional material has struck the right chords and generated good buzz for the film. Scheduled to release on May 1, 2025, the biggie has genuine hype on the ground level, and now everything depends on how the content turns out.

Unlike Suriya’s last magnum opus, Kanguva, Retro is reportedly made on a budget of 65 crores. So, there’s no extra burden or baggage of the cost. It has taken off some pressure from the actor’s shoulders, and if the content is good, the film will easily emerge as a successful affair at the Indian box office, thus ending the actor’s hunt for a clean success.

For those who don’t know, Suriya delivered his last clean success with Pasanga 2, which was released in December 2015. So, it’s been over 9 years and 3 months since the Singam actor tasted a theatrical success.

All his biggies after Pasanga 2 failed to earn the desired collection and were declared unsuccessful. Films like 24, Si3, NGK, Kaappaan, and Kanguva couldn’t mint big numbers.

Suriya won hearts with films like Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, but they weren’t theatrical releases. As things are working in favor so far, Retro has a strong chance of becoming a successful affair. Let’s see what happens!

