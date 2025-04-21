Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer Jaat is enjoying a good run at the box office. It’s been a slow but steady scenario so far, and it would now be safe to say that the action thriller could successfully withstand the Kesari Chapter 2 clash. It has finally hit a century worldwide. Scroll below for day 11 updates.

75 crores & not out in India!

On the second Sunday, Jaat pushed its boundaries, and the box office collections witnessed a 30% growth, with 5.09 crore net coming in. The cumulative total in the domestic market comes to 75.18 crore net. But there’s still a considerable way to go to recover the 100 crore budget.

Its hold during the working days of the second week will majorly decide the lifetime collections. Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero is arriving next Friday, but there’s no major competition until May 1, when Raid 2 and The Bhootnii will be released.

Continues to mint moolah overseas

The situation is pretty much similar in the overseas circuit. Sunny Deol starrer continues to witness footfalls but on the lower end. In 11 days, it has accumulated estimated earnings of 11.40 crore gross.

Worldwide Total!

Drumrolls, please! Jaat has officially entered the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. It is the fourth Bollywood film of 2025 to achieve the feat.

Take a look at the 11-day breakdown below:

India net- 75.18 crores

India gross- 88.71 crores

Overseas gross- 11.40 crores (estimates)

(estimates) Worldwide gross- 100.11 crores*

Jaat is currently the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It could surpass The Diplomat, Deva, and other biggies of 2025. However, Sky Force, Sikandar and Chhaava will be out of reach in its lifetime.

Chaava: 826.72 crores* Sikandar: 211.03 crores* Sky Force: 174.21 crores Jaat: 100.11 crores* Deva: 59.36 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

