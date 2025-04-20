Kesari Chapter 2 is witnessing good growth at the box office. Not only in India, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer is shining bright overseas. It is inching closer toward its entry into the top 5 worldwide grossers of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for day 2 collections.

Over 28% growth in India

Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial made a decent start, minting 7.84 crore net in India. The word-of-mouth was positive, which converted very well into footfalls on day 2. Kesari Chapter 2 added 10.04 crore net more into the kitty on Saturday. The overall box office collections in the domestic circuit come to 17.92 crore net, which is about 21.14 crores in gross earnings.

Good overseas growth!

Akshay Kumar’s last 2025 release, Sky Force had accumulated only 15 crore gross at the overseas box office. Going by the current trends, it looks like his Good Friday release will surpass that mark in its opening weekend. On day 2, an estimated 5.13 crore gross was added to the kitty.

The two-day international total concludes at 9.40 crore gross*. It has also surpassed The Diplomat by a massive 71% margin. John Abraham starrer had garnered a 5.50 crore gross in its overseas lifetime.

Day 2 Worldwide Update!

In only 2 days, Kesari Chapter 2 has raked in 30.54 crore gross worldwide. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

India net – 17.92 crores

India gross – 21.14 crores

Overseas gross – 9.40 crores *

* Worldwide gross – 30.54 crores*

A good jump is expected in box office collections today, pushing it closer to half-century. After that, Kesari Chapter 2 will be aiming for the global lifetime of The Diplomat (51.37 crores).

In order to enter the top 5 Bollywood grossers worldwide, it must beat Deva (59.36 crores).

Take a look at the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 worldwide:

Chaava: 824.52 crores* Sikandar: 208.47 crores* Sky Force: 174.21 crores Jaat: 88.70 crores* Deva: 59.36 crores

*estimates, theatrical run yet to conclude

