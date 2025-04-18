After Sky Force, Akshay Kumar is back on the big screens with his historical courtroom drama. Co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial has opened to good reviews. All eyes are now on the occupancy throughout the day for a respectable debut. Scroll below to learn how it performed during the morning shows.

Day 1 Morning Occupancy

Kesari Chapter 2 is enjoying a benefit due to Good Friday. It seems to be the #1 choice of audience, receiving a much better response at the ticket windows than Sunny Deol‘s Jaat. As per Sacnilk, the Akshay Kumar starrer has registered a morning occupancy of 12.67%.

Everything looks favorable so far. It is now to be seen whether the pace picks up during the evening and night shows. That would determine whether the opening day collections would go beyond 15 crores or stay below the mark.

Kesari Chapter 2 vs Sky Force

Akshay Kumar has outshined his last theatrical release of 2025. His action war film, Sky Force, had registered a morning occupancy of 10.26% on day 1. In comparison, the Good Friday release is almost 23% higher.

Top 10 morning occupancies of Bollywood films in 2025 (Opening day)

Just like many other records, Chhaava continues to lead in this arena as well. It is the only Bollywood film of 2025 so far that registered occupancy of over 30% on its opening day. None of the other biggies even managed to achieve the 20% mark.

Sky Force stands in the 4th position, leaving behind Sky Force as well as 5 others in the top 10.

Take a look at the top morning occupancies of 2025 on day 1:

Chhaava: 30.5% Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9% Sikandar: 13.76% Sky Force Fateh: 10.6% Sky Force: 10.26% Game Changer (Hindi): 9.10% Emergency: 5.98% Deva: 5.8% Azaad: 5.7% Loveyapa: 5.65%

