Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran took a huge risk as they came up with the most expensive Malayalam film in history. Well, it partially paid off as they delivered the highest Mollywood grosser of all time at the worldwide box office. As for India, there’s still a long way to go. Scroll below for the collections on day 22.

Continues to mint moolah!

To begin with, it’s exceptional how the Lucifer sequel continues to attract footfalls despite the arrival of multiple Malayalam competitors, including Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Maranamass. As per Sacnilk, it has added an estimated collection of 22 lakhs to the kitty on its fourth Thursday.

It is adding the maximum moolah in the Mollywood belt while the Hindi and Tamil run have almost concluded. The updated 22-day total at the Indian box office stands somewhere close to 105.47 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 123.49 crores.

L2: Empuraan vs #2 Mollywood grosser of 2025 in India

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has truly set new benchmarks at the Malayalam box office. It surpassed Officer On Duty to become the highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025. Kunchacko Boban led action thriller had earned 55.03 crores in its lifetime and gained the superhit verdict.

In comparison, L2: Empuraan stands 92% higher in only 19 days. It is also the second Malayalam film to enter the 100 crore club in history, after Manjummel Boys (142 crores).

Budget Recovery

Trisha Krishnan co-starrer is reportedly mounted on a cost of 180 crores. So far, 58.59% of the budget has been recovered. L2: Empuraan may be way ahead of Officer On Duty in box office collections, but unfortunately, it will not be able to attain the ‘success’ verdict like Jithu Ashraf’s directorial.

