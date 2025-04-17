The Basil Joseph starrer Malyalam black comedy film Maranamass has been enjoying a stupendous run at the box office. After Ponman, Joseph’s script selection has once again struck a positive chord with the audience. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 7th day.

Maranamass Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the Basil Joseph starrer earned 1.03 crores when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of 28% since the movie amassed 1.44 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection now comes to 10.45 crores.

With this, has garnered a tremendous success since it is a small budget film, between 5 to 8 crores. Not only this but Maranamass has also recovered its entire budget with its current India net collection of 10.45 crores. This has resulted in the film also yielding stellar returns. It also continued to score higher than its opening collection. On its 7th day, it raced 89% higher than its day 1 collection ie 1.1 crores.

The film has been receiving a positive word of mouth with each passing day. Fans are in awe of the brilliant execution and the breezy vibe that Maranamass exudes. Basil Joseph’s performance has also been receiving several laurels.

The success of Maranamass has proven that content is indeed the king. The black comedy is in no mood to stop despite a competion from two other Mollywood releases namely Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to cross any more milestones after this.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Maranamass has been directed by Sivaprasad. It also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny and Babu Antony in the lead roles. The music has been composed by JK.

