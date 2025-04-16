Yesterday was the real litmus test for Good Bad Ugly as the holiday benefit was over. There was a significant drop at the Indian box office, but there was a steady trend in the overseas market. Overall, the magnum opus is comfortably flaunting itself as Ajith Kumar’s third highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office and is on track to cross the 200 crore milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report for six days!

Good Bad Ugly crosses 180 crores globally!

On Tuesday, day 6, the Kollywood action comedy film witnessed a 55.8% decline from Monday’s 15 crores as it earned 6.63 crores in India. Discount Tuesdays came into play in the overseas market, resulting in a good sum. Overall, despite a significant drop, a decent score was recorded globally.

The total collection of Good Bad Ugly now stands at 107.93 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 127.35 crore gross. Overseas, the film has earned an estimated 54 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 181.35 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 107.93 crores

India gross- 127.35 crores

Overseas gross- 54 crores

Worldwide gross- 181.35 crores

It’s Ajith Kumar’s third highest-grosser!

With 181.35 crores in the kitty, Good Bad Ugly is already Ajith Kumar’s third highest-grossing film. It surpassed Valimai’s 166.19 crores to grab the third spot, and very soon, it will go past Thunivu‘s 200.57 crores and Viswasam’s 205 crores to be at the top spot.

Take a look at the top worldwide grossers of Ajith Kumar (gross collection):

Viswasam – 205 crores

Thunivu – 200.57 crores

Good Bad Ugly- 181.35 crores (6 days)

Valimai – 166.19 crores

Vidaamuyarchi – 136.41 crores

Nerkonda Paarvai – 126.59 crores

Vidaamuyarchi – 125.05 crores

Vivegam – 123.35 crores

Vedalam – 119.50 crores

The Kollywood magnum opus has earned a healthy collection so far, but considering its mammoth budget, it is still not up to the mark. Let’s see if it manages to touch the 250 crore milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

