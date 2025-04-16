Jack Black has achieved a fantastic record with his latest videogame-based movie, A Minecraft Movie. The actor has finally unleashed the mega milestone in his career owing to the film’s worldwide gross. He is also part of two of the biggest game adaptations, which is also a notable achievement. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Black is one of the actors who achieved success in videogame based movies. However, not all of them were box-office successes; for example, last year’s Borderlands was a big box-office debacle. Some of his top-grossing video game-based movies include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level and the unforgettable Super Mario Bros Movie. The viewers widely appreciate his comedic performance in these movies, resulting in Jack achieving the most significant milestone in his box office career so far.

Jack Black’s latest role in A Minecraft Movie has significantly contributed to his worldwide box office total. The film collected $162.75 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It has collected $78.5 million on its second weekend, taking the domestic cume to $283.86 million. According to The Numbers, Jack’s domestic box office total has hit the $4.24 billion mark.

After opening at the global box office with more than $300 million+, the film has been a winner owing to its spectacular performance. It surpassed Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog 3‘s global hauls to become the second highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. It has collected $273.8 million at the overseas box office, bringing the total to $557.66 million worldwide. It has become the first Hollywood movie to cross the $500 million milestone globally.

It has unleashed a new milestone in Jack Black’s box office career. Jack Black has crossed the $10.04 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. The biggest contribution is from The Super Mario Bros Movie, which grossed $1.36 billion globally. Jack Black’s starrer A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

