Sonic the Hedgehog 3 by Jeff Fowler has finally bid adieu to the theatres in North America. It was one of the oldest films running at the cinemas. The film achieved a glorious success at the box office and became the highest-grossing Sonic movie at the worldwide box office. It also achieved a new title during its run. To know about its closing collection at the domestic box office, scroll below.

The first film in the franchise was released in 2021, and these are all based on the Sonic video game series. For the unversed, the OG Sonic movie was Fowler’s directorial debut. James Marsden and Jim Carrey are featured in crucial roles, while Ben Schwartz voices Sonic, the blue anthropomorphic Hedgehog. It is followed by two sequels. The second installment came out in 2022. News about the fourth installment was announced soon after the third film was released last year. Keanu Reeves plays an integral part in the 2024 release.

The movie has excellent ratings from the critics and the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. The Critics gave it 85% and certified it fresh, stating, “With a double helping of Jim Carrey’s antics and a quicksilver pace befitting its hero, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the best entry in this amiable series yet.” The audience also gave Sonic the Hedgehog 3 a spectacular 95% on Popcornmeter.

According to Luiz Fernando, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has officially ended its theatrical run at cinemas in the United States. The movie Jeff Fowler collected $236.1 million in its US run. The Sonic 3 movie ran in the US theatres for 98 days and 14 full weeks. It has achieved the title of 2nd highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. Sonic 3 opened with $60.1 million at the US box office, outgrossing Mufasa: The Lion King.

Sonic 3 is the highest-grossing installment in the franchise in North America. Check out the collections of the three films.

Sonic the Hedgehog – $148.97 million

Sonic the Hedgehog – $190.87 million

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $236.1 million

At the international box office, it has collected $255 million, and allied to the $236.1 million domestic haul, the film’s worldwide gross has reached $491.11 million. It will end its global run as the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024. The film follows Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails as they face a new, formidable foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers unlike anything they’ve ever seen.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released on December 20, 2024, and is available on Paramount+, its streaming platform.

