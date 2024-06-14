After the success of the previous two chapters of Sonic the Hedgehog, the third installment is going to hit the big screen in 2024. In addition to the third movie, the Knuckles series is arriving soon which is a spin-off of the film series.

Based on Sega’s games, the franchise follows an anthropomorphic blue hedgehog with superhero powers. Influenced by characters like Mickey Mouse, Felix the Cat, Santa Claus, and Michael Jackson, Sonic embarks on a world-saving mission while exploring themes of family, friendship, and the challenges that come with superpowers. Here’s everything we know about Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to release in theaters on December 20, 2024. While filming began in November 2023, the production was temporarily delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, the studio continued to film the scenes for the animated characters first and the film officially wrapped up in March this year. Hoping that everything is on track, we can expect that there will be no delays regarding its release.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Cast

Ben Schwartz will be reprising his role as Sonic while Colleen O’Shaughnessey and Idris Elba will also return as Tails and Knuckles. Initially, Jim Carrey was imminent about his retirement from his acting career, but it was confirmed in February 2024 that he would return as Dr. Ivo Robotnik in the upcoming movie. Alongside Carrey, Lee Majdoub will reprise as Agent Stone, Tom Butler as G.U.N. Commander Walters, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter as Sonic’s adoptive human parents.

Joining the cast is Keanu Reeves who will be the voice of Shadow the Hedgehog and Alyla Browne as Maria. Other newcomers include Sofia Pernas, Krysten Ritter, Cristo Fernandez, Jorma Taccone, and James Wolk.

Where Did Sonic the Hedgehog 2 End?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 concluded with Sonic defeating Dr. Robotnik by knocking him off a giant robot head. While Robotnik’s fate is unknown, we can expect to see what lies ahead of his storyline in the upcoming movie. After Sonic harnesses the power of Super Sonic, he returns to his normal form and the movie ends with the formation of Team Sonic, a group of outcasts finding friendship and belonging.

After Sonic accepts Tom and Maddie as his adoptive parents, he and Tails become best friends and brothers, forging a new friendship with Knuckles. Additionally, the spoilers reveal that Dr. Robotnik might be alive as his body was never found.

Must Read: House Of Cards Star Kevin Spacey Breaks Down In Tears, Says He Owes Millions In Legal Fees

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News